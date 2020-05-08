Tolerance.ca
Governments Call for Protection of Sexual and Reproductive Rights

Expand Women sing slogans during a march to commemorate International Women's Day, Friday, March 8, 2019, in Asuncion, Paraguay. Thousands of people marched in Asuncion's downtown to demand women's rights. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) © 2019 AP Photo/Jorge Saenz During a global crisis, it can be a heavy lift to get many countries to agree on anything. Yet this week, 59 governments did just that, issuing a statement calling on governments to protect sexual and reproductive health and rights and promote gender-responsiveness in the Covid-19 crisis. The statement comes the same week that governments…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ Nicaragua: Over a dozen people deprived of their liberty for participating in protests that began in 2018 have symptoms consistent with COVID-19
~ Syria violence ‘a ticking time-bomb that must not be ignored’: UN human rights chief
~ Iran: Prosecutions for Protests About Plane-Downing
~ Democratic Republic of the Congo: COVID 19 adds to humanitarian crisis
~ COVID-19: Assisting displaced communities in Cabo Delgado
~ Italy: Release of mafia bosses due to pandemic results in new threats against journalists
~ Eswatini: News website persecuted for criticizing King Mswati
~ Cameroon: Nora’s struggle to keep hope alive in the face of insurmountable odds
~ UN Security Council Should Renew South Sudan Arms Embargo
~ Hungary Rejects Opportunity to Protect Women from Violence
