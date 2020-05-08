Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh Should Support Hijra, Trans Under Covid-19

Expand A Hijra in Dhaka, Bangladesh. © 2013 Shahria Sharmin As Bangladesh braces for the impact of COVID-19, with much of the country in lockdown, people with means have stocked food and hunkered down at home. But in a country where one in five people lives below the poverty line, for many Bangladeshis these precautions are impossible. And while the restrictions are aimed at saving lives, for some, the lockdown presents a whole new set of risks. Among those who are acutely facing those risks are people who identify as hijra, kothi, or transgender. Many from these communities live hand to mouth,…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Governments Call for Protection of Sexual and Reproductive Rights
~ Nicaragua: Over a dozen people deprived of their liberty for participating in protests that began in 2018 have symptoms consistent with COVID-19
~ Syria violence ‘a ticking time-bomb that must not be ignored’: UN human rights chief
~ Iran: Prosecutions for Protests About Plane-Downing
~ Democratic Republic of the Congo: COVID 19 adds to humanitarian crisis
~ COVID-19: Assisting displaced communities in Cabo Delgado
~ Italy: Release of mafia bosses due to pandemic results in new threats against journalists
~ Eswatini: News website persecuted for criticizing King Mswati
~ Cameroon: Nora’s struggle to keep hope alive in the face of insurmountable odds
~ UN Security Council Should Renew South Sudan Arms Embargo
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter