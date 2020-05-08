Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

#MeToo in the land of censorship

Two years since the #MeToo movement took off in China, Chinese feminists are battling headwinds in a political environment where the ruling Communist Party’s control over the Internet, media and independent activism is tighter than it has been in 30 years. China’s party-state has zero tolerance for collective actions, so the country’s #MeToo movement has never been able to manifest in mass street protests. But individual victims have taken their cases to court, demonstrating extraordinary determination and resilience. Facing intense “slut-shaming” on Chinese social media platforms and censorship…

© Human Rights Watch -


