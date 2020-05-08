Tolerance.ca
Italy: Release of mafia bosses due to pandemic results in new threats against journalists

NewsAn Italian journalist covering organised crime who lives under police protection was targeted by a new attack. An early release of dozens of members of the mafia, aimed at containing the spread of the virus in prisons, undermines the past efforts of the Italian judiciary. “If it goes on, we risk losing local journalists capable of publishing information on the organised crime.” The fear of prosecution will be simply too strong.

© Reporters without borders


