CORONAVIRUS : We need reliable news more than ever – act now!

CampaignsAmid all the anxiety caused by the global pandemic, our need for fast and reliable news reporting is greater than ever. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is launching a special donation appeal to support journalists that are under attack for their COVID19 coverage. Support RSF during the pandemic.

~ Eswatini: News website persecuted for criticizing King Mswati
~ Cameroon: Nora’s struggle to keep hope alive in the face of insurmountable odds
~ UN Security Council Should Renew South Sudan Arms Embargo
~ Hungary Rejects Opportunity to Protect Women from Violence
~ Pakistan: Ahmadis Kept Off Minorities Commission
~ US Children Are Going Hungry at Record Levels
~ Business As Usual Isn’t Good Enough for World’s Homeless
~ Despite Covid-19, Libya War Rages, with Civilians at Risk
~ Lebanon’s LGBT People Reclaim Their Power
~ Guatemala. Don’t put the Guatemalan press in quarantine!
