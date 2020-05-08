Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eswatini: News website persecuted for criticizing King Mswati

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is extremely concerned about three news website journalists in eSwatini (the former Swaziland) who are being hounded by the police over articles critical of King Mswati, Africa’s last absolute monarch, and his government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis.“Cops are back in my home. They are carrying guns. I managed to flee.

