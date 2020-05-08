Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN Security Council Should Renew South Sudan Arms Embargo

Expand FILE: Opposition soldiers chant "Viva IO", meaning "long live the opposition", during a visit in August 2019 by a ceasefire monitoring team, at an opposition military camp near the town of Nimule in Eastern Equatoria state, South Sudan.  © AP Photo/Sam Mednick The United Nations Security Council should prioritize the protection of civilians in South Sudan by renewing the arms embargo and strengthening the monitoring to better enforce it. Imposed in 2018 after five years of conflict, the embargo aims to stop the flow of weapons that would likely be used in abuses against civilians including…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


