Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Ahmadis Kept Off Minorities Commission

Expand A Pakistan Bureau of Statistics official and a soldier collect census information from an Ahmadi resident in Rabwah, Punjab, Pakistan in March 2017. © 2017 ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images © 2017 ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Pakistan’s government has excluded the long-persecuted Ahmadiyya community from a new government commission aimed at safeguarding the rights of the country’s minorities, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 5, 2020, Pakistan’s cabinet established the National Commission for Minorities (NCM) and adopted the position of the Ministry of Religious Affairs…

© Human Rights Watch -


