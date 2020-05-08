Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala. Don’t put the Guatemalan press in quarantine!

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the open hostility that Guatemala’s new president is showing towards the media and calls for more governmental transparency so that journalists can cover the coronavirus pandemic.In an open letter published on 12 April, more than 100 Guatemalan journalists and human rights organizations c

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Hungary Rejects Opportunity to Protect Women from Violence
~ Pakistan: Ahmadis Kept Off Minorities Commission
~ US Children Are Going Hungry at Record Levels
~ Business As Usual Isn’t Good Enough for World’s Homeless
~ Despite Covid-19, Libya War Rages, with Civilians at Risk
~ Lebanon’s LGBT People Reclaim Their Power
~ Bangladesh: Mass Arrests Over Cartoons, Posts
~ Universities tackle the impact of COVID-19 on disadvantaged students
~ Framework for reopening schools
~ Human Rights Watch Film Festival, UK and Ireland
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter