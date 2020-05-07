Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Mass Arrests Over Cartoons, Posts

Expand A protester demands the release of Bangladeshi journalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh on May 5, 2020.  © 2020 Syed Mahamudur Rahman/NurPhoto via AP (New York) – Bangladesh authorities have arrested four people and charged seven others for “spreading rumors and misinformation on Facebook,” because they criticized the government’s response to Covid-19, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should immediately drop all charges, which appear to violate freedom of expression, release the four people in custody, and repeal the draconian…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Universities tackle the impact of COVID-19 on disadvantaged students
~ Framework for reopening schools
~ Human Rights Watch Film Festival, UK and Ireland
~ Afghan peace must not result in impunity for war crimes
~ Moroccan police assault two reporters covering market activity
~ Ukrainian police attack reporter covering protest against Covid-19 lockdown
~ Rwanda: The Red Cross Movement scales up to prevent spread of COVID-19 in communities
~ Webinar: Counter-terrorism, Sanctions & Humanitarian Access in the COVID-19 Era
~ When hip-hop saves lives: UNESCO, i4Policy, UNHCR join forces in #DontGoViral campaign to fight infodemic around COVID-19
~ Poland’s independent media harassed in run-up to presidential election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter