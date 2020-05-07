Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Children Are Going Hungry at Record Levels

As the Covid-19 outbreak rages on, two new national surveys on hunger in the United States are in -- and the news is not good. There's been an alarming rise in the number of families struggling to put food on the table, according to the COVID Impact Survey and the Brooking Institution's Survey of Mothers with Young Children. Brookings fellow Lauren Bauer crunched the numbers and showed that, due to the pandemic, food insecurity in the country has increased -- and households with children 12 years of age and under are experiencing hunger like no other time in modern history. Using @COVIDImpact data…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


