Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Human Rights Watch Film Festival, UK and Ireland

Expand Screenshot from the film I Am Not Alone. (London) – The United Kingdom edition of the 2020 Human Rights Watch Film Festival (HRWFF) is making a digital return for two weeks, from May 22 to June 5, following the festival’s early closure in March due to the Covid-19 health crisis. The film festival, generously supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, will stream a collection of nine international titles on Curzon Home Cinema, co-presented with partners Barbican, Curzon, and Regents Street Cinema. Digital audiences also have the opportunity to join live and rigorous interactive…

© Human Rights Watch -


