Human Rights Observatory

Business As Usual Isn’t Good Enough for World’s Homeless

Expand Tents line a sidewalk on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco, Saturday, April 18, 2020. The state of California has made commitments to house people experiencing homelessness in hotels, motels, and RVs for the duration of the crisis. © 2020 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu Across the globe, people experiencing homelessness face serious risks—this was true before the Covid-19 pandemic. In many wealthy countries, homelessness has come to be seen as a fact of modern society. Some governments have claimed it can’t be solved. The “homeless” themselves exist in the margins, invisible people whose basic…

© Human Rights Watch


