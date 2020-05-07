Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan peace must not result in impunity for war crimes

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is concerned that some of the thousands of Taliban prisoners who are to be freed under a peace deal signed by the Taliban and the United States on 29 February were directly involved in bombings that killed journalists.

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Moroccan police assault two reporters covering market activity
~ Ukrainian police attack reporter covering protest against Covid-19 lockdown
~ Rwanda: The Red Cross Movement scales up to prevent spread of COVID-19 in communities
~ Webinar: Counter-terrorism, Sanctions & Humanitarian Access in the COVID-19 Era
~ When hip-hop saves lives: UNESCO, i4Policy, UNHCR join forces in #DontGoViral campaign to fight infodemic around COVID-19
~ Poland’s independent media harassed in run-up to presidential election
~ The Cruel Irony of Burundi’s Media Awards
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Government responses to COVID-19 should guarantee the protection of women and girls’ rights
~ Pakistan: Authorities Must Be Transparent About COVID-19 Cases in Prisons
~ RSF asks UN to intervene to end systematic arbitrary detention of journalists in Egypt
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter