Human Rights Observatory

Moroccan police assault two reporters covering market activity

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled to learn that a local police chief and his men assaulted a TV crew that was trying to film in a local market near Rabat. Their behaviour was unacceptable and obstructed the media’s reporting, RSF said. TV Amazigh reporter Souad Wasef and cameraman Mohamed Bouljihel were verbally and physically attacked by the police while trying to cover the Covid-19 loc

© Reporters without borders -


