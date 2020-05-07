Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Despite Covid-19, Libya War Rages, with Civilians at Risk

Expand Three men in full combat gear wearing protective face masks against Covid-19, in Tripoli, Libya on March 25, 2020 © 2020 Amru Salahuddien/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images In early April, a photograph of three fighters on one of Tripoli’s front lines grabbed social media’s attention both for its poignancy and the absurdity of the situation. The photo was of three heavily armed men in full combat gear wearing protective face masks against Covid-19. In Libya, the war to conquer Tripoli has intensified, with devastating consequences for the civilian population, since the country confirmed…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ukrainian police attack reporter covering protest against Covid-19 lockdown
~ Rwanda: The Red Cross Movement scales up to prevent spread of COVID-19 in communities
~ Webinar: Counter-terrorism, Sanctions & Humanitarian Access in the COVID-19 Era
~ When hip-hop saves lives: UNESCO, i4Policy, UNHCR join forces in #DontGoViral campaign to fight infodemic around COVID-19
~ Poland’s independent media harassed in run-up to presidential election
~ The Cruel Irony of Burundi’s Media Awards
~ Sub-Saharan Africa: Government responses to COVID-19 should guarantee the protection of women and girls’ rights
~ Pakistan: Authorities Must Be Transparent About COVID-19 Cases in Prisons
~ RSF asks UN to intervene to end systematic arbitrary detention of journalists in Egypt
~ Egypt: Covid-19 Cover for New Repressive Powers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter