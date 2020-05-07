Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Cruel Irony of Burundi’s Media Awards

Expand From left to right: Térence Mpozenzi, Egide Harerimana, Agnès Ndirubusa, and Christine Kamikazi on their way to their court hearing in Bubanza, western Burundi, on May 6, 2020. © 2020 Iwacu Just when many thought press freedom had hit rock bottom in Burundi, the government-controlled National Communication Council’s (CNC) Media Awards this week have added insult to injury. The theme of this year’s ceremony was to celebrate “the role of the media in ‘sanitizing’ the context for the 2020 elections in Burundi,” and honored an unlikely candidate with first prize in the TV category: the…

© Human Rights Watch -


