Human Rights Observatory

RSF asks UN to intervene to end systematic arbitrary detention of journalists in Egypt

NewsAt a time when at least 29 journalists are imprisoned in Egypt, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has written to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention accusing the Egyptian authorities of systematically detaining critical journalists in an arbitrary manner, and asking the UN to intervene urgently to ensure respect for the right of these journalists to freedom of expression and due process.Sent on 30 April, RSF’s letter details the cases of ten journalists.

© Reporters without borders -


