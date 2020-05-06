Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Put Network Back on Air

Expand Employees light candles outside the headquarters of broadcast network ABS-CBN corp. on May 5, 2020, after the network was ordered to halt operations after its congressional franchise expired, in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines. © 2020 AP Photo/Aaron Favila (Manila) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte should rescind an order to shut down ABS-CBN, the country’s largest broadcast television and radio network, Human Rights Watch said today. The House of Representatives, whose inaction on bills to renew the broadcaster’s license led to the closure, should promptly renew the franchise.…

© Human Rights Watch -


