Human Rights Observatory

Belarus’s Parade Plans Defy Public Health Recommendations

Expand Servicemen of Belarus Ministry of Defence wearing protective gear spray disinfectant on each other after disinfecting a hospital in Minsk, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Despite the WHO's call for Belarus to ban public events, President Alexander Lukashenko says the country will go ahead with a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.    © AP Photo/Sergei Grits This Sunday, in Minsk, Belarus authorities will hold a large parade – a jarring sight, considering much of the world is in various stages of Covid-19 lockdowns. The parade will commemorate the 75th anniversary…

© Human Rights Watch -


