Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuelans ‘teetering on the brink of survival’ warn UN human rights experts

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© United Nations -


More
~ Belarus’s Parade Plans Defy Public Health Recommendations
~ Southern Africa: Governments must move beyond politics in distribution of COVID-19 food aid
~ Video Campaign to Cope with COVID-19 in Bangladesh: #BeCreative to Promote Art
~ How does Africa perceive the COVID-19 crisis and its future consequences?
~ Imagining the World to Come, an African perspective on the continents’ post-COVID-19 future
~ Venezuelans ‘teetering on the brink of survival’ prompt UN rights experts to push Government for action
~ Philippines: Well-known radio journalist gunned down in Negros Oriental
~ Cuba and its Decree Law 370: annihilating freedom of expression on the Internet
~ Nigeria: ICRC response to COVID-19
~ Digital Campaign to Cope with COVID-19 in Bangladesh: #BeCreative to Promote Art
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter