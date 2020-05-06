Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Southern Africa: Governments must move beyond politics in distribution of COVID-19 food aid
~ How does Africa perceive the COVID-19 crisis and its future consequences?
~ Imagining the World to Come, an African perspective on the continents’ post-COVID-19 future
~ Venezuelans ‘teetering on the brink of survival’ prompt UN rights experts to push Government for action
~ Philippines: Well-known radio journalist gunned down in Negros Oriental
~ Cuba and its Decree Law 370: annihilating freedom of expression on the Internet
~ Nigeria: ICRC response to COVID-19
~ Digital Campaign to Cope with COVID-19 in Bangladesh: #BeCreative to Promote Art
~ Djibouti arrests reporter on World Press Freedom Day
~ New Co-Chair of Human Rights Watch Board
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter