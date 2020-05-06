Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High-Stakes Trial over Voting Rights in Florida Nears Conclusion

Expand Returning citizen Desmond Meade and president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, left, registers to vote. © John Raoux/AP Photo By Alison Leal Parker In November 2018, Floridians struck a major blow against discriminatory voting laws when they went to the ballot box. They approved Amendment 4 in an overwhelming majority, restoring the voting rights of most people in the state with felony convictions. It was an important step toward realizing the American ideal of free and fair elections. The victory proved to be short-lived. Soon after the vote, the Florida legislature passed…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Southern Africa: Governments must move beyond politics in distribution of COVID-19 food aid
~ Video Campaign to Cope with COVID-19 in Bangladesh: #BeCreative to Promote Art
~ How does Africa perceive the COVID-19 crisis and its future consequences?
~ Imagining the World to Come, an African perspective on the continents’ post-COVID-19 future
~ Venezuelans ‘teetering on the brink of survival’ prompt UN rights experts to push Government for action
~ Philippines: Well-known radio journalist gunned down in Negros Oriental
~ Cuba and its Decree Law 370: annihilating freedom of expression on the Internet
~ Nigeria: ICRC response to COVID-19
~ Digital Campaign to Cope with COVID-19 in Bangladesh: #BeCreative to Promote Art
~ Djibouti arrests reporter on World Press Freedom Day
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter