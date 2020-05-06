Tolerance.ca
New Co-Chair of Human Rights Watch Board

(New York) – Neil Rimer, a Human Rights Watch board member since 2009, is joining Amy Rao as co-chair of the organization’s international board of directors. Rao, a tech entrepreneur, took on this role in October 2019, succeeding former co-chairs Hassan Elmasry and Robert Kissane.  Rimer steps into this leadership role as Human Rights Watch tackles the considerable human rights issues around the coronavirus pandemic and related global economic downturn. At the same time, Human Rights Watch continues its efforts to address the challenges posed by authoritarian populist leaders, including Chinese…

