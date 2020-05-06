Tolerance.ca
Malaysian police investigate reporter who covered Covid-19 arrests

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Malaysian authorities to drop all charges against a reporter who is facing a possible two-year jail sentence on a charge of breaching the peace for covering the mass arrests of migrant workers as part of the country’s efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.Tashny Sukumaran, the Kuala Lumpur correspondent of the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post, has been ordered to report for questioning this morning at police headqua

