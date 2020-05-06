Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary Kicks Patients Out of Hospitals to Prepare for Covid-19

Expand A nurse in protective gear works at the Szent Laszlo Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, during the Covid-19 pandemic, April 27, 2020.  © 2020 Balogh ZoltÃ¡n/MTI via AP Like other governments, the Hungarian government anticipated that Covid-19 patients would quickly outnumber available beds in hospitals, and on April 7, ordered that hospitals free up 60 percent of their beds by discharging non-Covid-19 patients as necessary. The order aimed to free up 36,000 beds, though the exact number of patients affected is unknown because the government has not shared that information. What we do know…

