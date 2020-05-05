Tolerance.ca
Cameroon: Authorities must urgently protect detainees against COVID-19

The Cameroonian authorities must come clean on the reality of the spread of COVID-19 in the country’s prisons, provide detainees with adequate medical care and stop exacerbating overcrowding with arbitrary arrests, Amnesty International said today.

© Amnesty International


