Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus Adds Urgency to Ending Egypt’s Detention and Torture of Children

Expand Hamza spent his 15th birthday standing on his toes with sharp nails under his heels. Hundreds of children have been detained by Egypt’s security forces since the military took power in 2013. © 2020 Mohamed El-Masry for Human Rights Watch The United States has long justified its support for Egyptian security services as necessary for the security and stability of Egypt and the region. Yet the means by which the Egyptian security services operate include arbitrarily arresting and torturing some of the most vulnerable members of the population – children. Now, with the coronavirus sweeping…

© Human Rights Watch


