Human Rights Observatory

Liberian official threatens to close media under state of emergency

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is alarmed by the Liberian solicitor general’s threats to shut down media outlets that spread “fake news” during a state of emergency to combat the Covid-19 epidemic. The execution of such vaguely-worded threats could result in unwarranted and disproportionate curbs on the freedom to inform, RSF warned.

