Human Rights Observatory

US Southern States Ease Covid-19 Restrictions, Risking Black Lives

Expand A worker walks in to the Paris Healthcare Center in Paris, Texas, April 29, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez Plans by governors in several southern states in the United States to ease Covid-19 related restrictions and stay-at-home orders are forcing workers to make an impossible choice: earn a living or put their health at risk. Health officials and experts have already warned that lifting the orders too soon may result in increased mortality rates and the possibility of an even deadlier second wave of the virus. Now, a coalition of Black activists, experts, and policymakers is…

~ US: State Department Should Affirm Rights for All
~ Angola’s Prisons Ill-Equipped to Curb Covid-19 Spread
~ Somali TV reporter stabbed to death in Mogadishu
~ Murder investigations must be reopened after Kurdish parties accuse each other
~ Philippines: Major TV network threatened by authorities must be allowed to air
~ Chinese journalist gets 15 years in jail for denouncing Party corruption
~ Biggest Philippine TV and radio network told to stop broadcasting
~ Missing Pakistani journalist’s body found in Sweden
~ Pakistan: ICRC and PRCS distribute hygiene supplies at places of detention in Sindh to prevent outbreak of COVID-19
~ Philippines: ICRC response to COVID-19
