Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the President Needs to Change His Tune About Older People

President Jair Bolsonaro has been peddling the myth that only older people are at risk from Covid-19. At the same time, he has repeatedly dismissed their needs. His  disinformation and callous remarks about the country’s 28 million people over 60 make it harder for public health officials to save lives. Data from Europe and the United States shows that people of all ages are susceptible to Covid-19, including to severe illness and death. But those over 60 are at higher risk of serious or fatal complications. About 95 percent of the deaths from Covid-19 in Europe have been  people over 60. Yet President…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ US: State Department Should Affirm Rights for All
~ Angola’s Prisons Ill-Equipped to Curb Covid-19 Spread
~ US Southern States Ease Covid-19 Restrictions, Risking Black Lives
~ Somali TV reporter stabbed to death in Mogadishu
~ Murder investigations must be reopened after Kurdish parties accuse each other
~ Philippines: Major TV network threatened by authorities must be allowed to air
~ Chinese journalist gets 15 years in jail for denouncing Party corruption
~ Biggest Philippine TV and radio network told to stop broadcasting
~ Missing Pakistani journalist’s body found in Sweden
~ Pakistan: ICRC and PRCS distribute hygiene supplies at places of detention in Sindh to prevent outbreak of COVID-19
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter