Human Rights Observatory

Somali TV reporter stabbed to death in Mogadishu

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for a full and thorough investigation into the way a Somali journalist was stabbed to death on a Mogadishu street yesterday evening, because the initial evidence suggests that he was the victim of a premeditated murder.Said Yusuf Ali, a reporter for privately-owned Kalsan TV, was stabbed four times when he stepped in between a man and a woman who appeared to be fighting.

