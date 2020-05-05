Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Murder investigations must be reopened after Kurdish parties accuse each other

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the judicial authorities in northern Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region to urgently reopen the investigations into two unsolved murders of journalists after each of the region’s two most powerful political parties blamed one of these murders on the other.These extremely serious accusation were made in the run-up to the tenth anniversary of the discovery of Iraqi Kurdish journalist Sardasht Osman’s body in the city of Mosul on 5 May

