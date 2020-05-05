Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Chinese journalist gets 15 years in jail for denouncing Party corruption

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Chinese authorities to immediately release Chen Jieren, a journalist who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for accusing Communist Party officials of corruption in his social media posts.The sentence that a people’s court in Guiyang county, in the central pr

© Reporters without borders -


