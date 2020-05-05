Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Missing Pakistani journalist’s body found in Sweden

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) voices deep concern after learning that a body found in the Swedish city of Uppsala has been identified as that of missing Pakistani journalist Sajid Hussain and calls on the Swedish police not to rule out the possibility that he was murdered.DNA testing has confirmed that the body is Hussain’s, the police said on 1 May.

