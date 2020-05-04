Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Dozens Killed, Injured in Venezuela Prison Uprising

The events in which at least 47 people died and 75 were injured on May 1st in Venezuela’s Los Llanos prison in Guanare, Portuguesa state are an alarming reminder of the awful prison conditions that Venezuela has historically failed to address. Corruption, weak security, deteriorating infrastructure, overcrowding, insufficient staffing, and poorly trained guards keep armed gangs in effective control over prison populations in Venezuela. The United Nations has reported that prison infrastructure is infested with rats and insects, and detainees do not always have access to natural light, food, or…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Media freedom and independence in times of COVID-19
~ Recovering historical sea level data to help assess risk of extreme sea level events
~ Bangladeshi journalist found alive after being missing for 53 days
~ Pakistan: Investigate ‘Disappearance’ of Activist
~ Turkmenistan Government’s Deafening Silence After Hurricane
~ Ecuador’s Constitutional Court Upholds Rights During Covid-19
~ Conference invitation - World Press Freedom Day 2020
~ Protect Kenya’s Journalists Reporting on Covid-19
~ Amnesty International calls for the release of all prisoners of conscience worldwide
~ 4 May 2020, 17:00 - 18:30 CET (GMT+2) - Join Live - Press Freedom and Tackling Disinformation in COVID-19 context
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter