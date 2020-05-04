Tolerance.ca
For Maternal Health and Covid-19, a Racial Divide

Expand U.S. Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL), co-founder and co-chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus,  speaking at the Black Maternal Health Caucus Stakeholder Summit at the Capitol in Washington, DC on July 11, 2019.  © 2020 Sipa USA via AP (Photo by Michael Brochstein) In the week and a half leading up to my daughter’s birth last July, I saw an obstetrician several times, then was hospitalized to monitor my high blood pressure. I was diagnosed with severe pre-eclampsia, a condition that can lead to serious, and sometimes fatal, complications during pregnancy, and was induced six…

© Human Rights Watch


~ Dozens Killed, Injured in Venezuela Prison Uprising
~ Media freedom and independence in times of COVID-19
~ Recovering historical sea level data to help assess risk of extreme sea level events
~ Bangladeshi journalist found alive after being missing for 53 days
~ Pakistan: Investigate ‘Disappearance’ of Activist
~ Turkmenistan Government’s Deafening Silence After Hurricane
~ Ecuador’s Constitutional Court Upholds Rights During Covid-19
~ Conference invitation - World Press Freedom Day 2020
~ Protect Kenya’s Journalists Reporting on Covid-19
~ Amnesty International calls for the release of all prisoners of conscience worldwide
