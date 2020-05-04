Tolerance.ca
‘Pregnant Women Will Suffer’: Maternal Health Challenges Loom for African Americans Amid Covid-19

Going through pregnancy is challenging for many parents. But for Black women in the United States, the dangers are heightened. Black women face a maternal death rate that’s more than double that of their white counterparts. The troubling figures reflect a nation whose health care experiences and outcomes are divided along racial lines. Annerieke Daniel, a fellow in the Women's Rights Division at Human Rights Watch, knows the racial disparities all too well. During her pregnancy last July, she was diagnosed with preeclampsia, a condition that disproportionately affects and kills African-American…

Human Rights Watch


