Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Bangladeshi journalist found alive after being missing for 53 days
~ Pakistan: Investigate ‘Disappearance’ of Activist
~ Turkmenistan Government’s Deafening Silence After Hurricane
~ Ecuador’s Constitutional Court Upholds Rights During Covid-19
~ Conference invitation - World Press Freedom Day 2020
~ Protect Kenya’s Journalists Reporting on Covid-19
~ Amnesty International calls for the release of all prisoners of conscience worldwide
~ 4 May 2020, 17:00 - 18:30 CET (GMT+2) - Join Live - Press Freedom and Tackling Disinformation in COVID-19 context
~ Sex Workers Struggle to Survive Covid-19 Pandemic
~ IMF: Empower Civic Groups Against Covid-19 Corruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter