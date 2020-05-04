Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladeshi journalist found alive after being missing for 53 days

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Bangladeshi authorities to immediately free Shafiqul Kajol, a journalist who was arrested after being found blindfolded and bound hand and foot at the Indian border, and to investigate how he came to be abducted for 53 days.

