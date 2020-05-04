Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkmenistan Government’s Deafening Silence After Hurricane

Expand Hurricane damage to a residential building in Turkmenabad, Lebap province, Turkmenistan, May 2020. © 2020 Turkmen News Last week a hurricane tore through eastern Turkmenistan’s Lebap and Mary provinces. It was one of the country’s worst natural disasters in almost 10 years. But as residents struggle to bury their dead and repair homes, state and state-affiliated, privately-owned media have maintained a deafening silence. Turkmenistan has no media freedoms – state media dominates, and the authorities block most independent and Western outlets. Authorities also try to intimidate people…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Recovering historical sea level data to help assess risk of extreme sea level events
~ Bangladeshi journalist found alive after being missing for 53 days
~ Pakistan: Investigate ‘Disappearance’ of Activist
~ Ecuador’s Constitutional Court Upholds Rights During Covid-19
~ Conference invitation - World Press Freedom Day 2020
~ Protect Kenya’s Journalists Reporting on Covid-19
~ Amnesty International calls for the release of all prisoners of conscience worldwide
~ 4 May 2020, 17:00 - 18:30 CET (GMT+2) - Join Live - Press Freedom and Tackling Disinformation in COVID-19 context
~ Sex Workers Struggle to Survive Covid-19 Pandemic
~ IMF: Empower Civic Groups Against Covid-19 Corruption
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter