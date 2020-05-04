Tolerance.ca
Ecuador’s Constitutional Court Upholds Rights During Covid-19

Expand Families wearing masks wait outside their homes in the neighborhood of Cristo del Consuelo for food handouts from the local government in Guayaquil, Ecuador, April 14, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Angel de Jesus Ecuador’s Constitutional Court has issued an important decision upholding the fundamental right to an effective remedy for human rights violations amidst the country’s current state of emergency. The April 28 ruling comes after a series of inconsistent decisions by the Judiciary Council, charged with regulating the judiciary, made it harder to protect fundamental rights. Declaring…

© Human Rights Watch -


