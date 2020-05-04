Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Protect Kenya’s Journalists Reporting on Covid-19

Expand Ferry passengers flee from police firing tear gas, at the ferry in Mombasa, Kenya Friday, March 27, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo Kenyan media didn’t have much to celebrate on World Press Freedom Day. Kenyan police and senior state officials have continued to intimidate, threaten, and physically attack journalists reporting on sensitive issues, and authorities have done little to end the abuses. Since March, Kenya has instituted a range of measures to curb the spread of the virus, including a dusk-to-dawn curfew. But police have used excessive violence to enforce it, which has apparently included…

