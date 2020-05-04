Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European Commission Promises to Champion Corporate Accountability

Expand Garment factory workers wear face masks as they end their work shift, near Phnom Penh, Cambodia, March 20, 2020. (c) 2020 AP Photo/Heng Sinith The European Union is a step closer to developing regulations for holding companies accountable for their actions. On April 28, European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, pledged support for binding rules requiring companies to conduct human rights due diligence in their global supply chains, which could help protect millions of workers around the world. The EU needs “real and mandatory regulations” that govern “human rights, social…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sex Workers Struggle to Survive Covid-19 Pandemic
~ IMF: Empower Civic Groups Against Covid-19 Corruption
~ Fears of Covid-19 Outbreak in Nigeria’s Kano State
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Indonesia: New Arrests for Peaceful Political Expression
~ Southern Africa: COVID-19 a pretext for surge in harassment of journalists and weakening of media houses by states
~ World Press Freedom Day: COVID-19 must not be a pathogen of repression
~ COVID-19 must not be a pathogen of repression
~ Somalia: Spate of Arrests, Intimidation of Journalists
~ Sudan bans female genital mutilation, UNICEF vows to help support new law
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter