Human Rights Observatory

Sex Workers Struggle to Survive Covid-19 Pandemic

Expand The narrow streets and alleys of Amsterdam's famed Red Light District, normally packed with tourists, seen largely deserted, March 16, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Peter Dejong Covid-19 presents a new problem for sex workers. In-person sex work is intimate by its very nature, and workers are at heightened risk of contracting the virus if they keep working. But without work, as strip clubs close and clients dwindle, sex workers struggle to survive. In many countries in Europe, sex work is criminalized directly or indirectly through legal systems such as the “Scandinavian model,” which makes…

© Human Rights Watch -


