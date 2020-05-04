Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

IMF: Empower Civic Groups Against Covid-19 Corruption

Expand Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, attends a session on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Jens Meyer (Washington, DC) – The International Monetary Fund should include anti-corruption measures in all its Covid-19 related emergency funding, 97 human rights and good governance groups said today in a letter to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. The IMF should take concrete steps to empower and assist independent groups to monitor these funds to help stem government corruption.…

