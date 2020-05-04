Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fears of Covid-19 Outbreak in Nigeria’s Kano State

Expand Rows of beds inside a Covid-19 coronavirus isolation center at the Sani Abacha stadium in Kano, Nigeria, April 7, 2020. © 2020 Minu Abubakar/AFP via Getty Images Recent reports of hundreds more deaths than usual across communities in Nigeria’s Kano State have raised fears that a major Covid-19 outbreak is underway. Official data from Kano State Ministry of Health reports 219 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths as of April 30, but residents fear that the outbreak may have caused far more devastation. Authorities should act quickly to ensure accurate public health information is available…

