Syria: ISIS Dumped Bodies in Gorge

April 17, 2020 Video Visiting al-Hota Visiting al-Hota in September 2018. (Beirut) – The Islamic State (also known as ISIS) used a gorge in northeast Syria as a dumping ground for the bodies of people it had abducted or detained, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. A Human Rights Watch investigation and drone flight into the gorge highlight the need for the authorities to secure the site, remove human remains, and preserve evidence for criminal proceedings against the killers. ISIS controlled the territory around al-Hota gorge – 85 kilometers north of Raqqa city – from 2013…

