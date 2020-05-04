Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week

Trending rights tweets this week: El Salvador's President Bukele is imposing inhumane conditions on the prison inmates; Afghan women and girls with disabilities face sexual harassment in accessing government assistance; Bangladesh strands hundreds of Rohingya at sea; and celebrating #WorldPressFreedomDay.

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Sex Workers Struggle to Survive Covid-19 Pandemic
~ IMF: Empower Civic Groups Against Covid-19 Corruption
~ Fears of Covid-19 Outbreak in Nigeria’s Kano State
~ Indonesia: New Arrests for Peaceful Political Expression
~ Southern Africa: COVID-19 a pretext for surge in harassment of journalists and weakening of media houses by states
~ World Press Freedom Day: COVID-19 must not be a pathogen of repression
~ COVID-19 must not be a pathogen of repression
~ Somalia: Spate of Arrests, Intimidation of Journalists
~ Sudan bans female genital mutilation, UNICEF vows to help support new law
~ Venezuela: Massacre at Guanare detention centre must not go unpunished
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter