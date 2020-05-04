Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia: New Arrests for Peaceful Political Expression

Expand Papuan independence activists charged with treason attend their trial at Central Jakarta District Court, December 19, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo (Jakarta) – The Indonesian government should immediately release at least 70 Papuan and Moluccan activists imprisoned for peacefully voicing their political views, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should adopt measures to ensure that police and prosecutors, especially in the eastern provinces, protect free expression rights in accordance with a 2018 constitutional court ruling. From April 25 to 27, 2020, the police in Maluku arrested…

© Human Rights Watch -


